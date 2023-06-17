UFC 290 LIVE updates and results – Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez and Israel Adesanya face-off

Ciryl Gane reveals key coaching tip that he ignored in Jon Jones loss
UFC 290 will build toward two major title fights tonight, as Alexander Volkanovski defends the featherweight belt against Yair Rodriguez, and Brandon Moreno puts his flyweight gold on the line versus Alexandre Pantoja.
Volkanovski and Rodriguez both fought on the same night in February, as “Alexander The Great” lost a controversial decision while challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, after Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight strap. The 145lbs titles will be unified tonight, as pound-for-pound great Volkanovski returns to his usual division to take on the Mexican – one of the most unique strikers in MMA.
In the co-main event, Moreno looks to avenge two losses to Pantoja when he defends the title that he regained in January, when he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in the Brazilian’s home country to win the pair’s four-fight series. Elsewhere on the card, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Dricus Du Plessis in a No 1 contender’s bout, and legend Robbie Lawler takes his final bow. There are plenty of other great match-ups tonight, too, which you can follow with our live blog below.
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Volkanovski seems to have a cut above his left eye, but it’s not too bad right now. Rodriguez leaps into range with a flamboyant head-kick attempt, but Volk evades it and circles away.
Volkanovski gets ahold of Rodriguez and drives him to the fence. He tries to take the back, but Yair does a good job of fighting the Aussie’s hands and standing back up… but not for long. Volk gets him down again and is in half-guard.
Volkanovski with slashing elbows from above, and Rodriguez’s face is leaking blood now. The champion moves into the interim champion’s guard and lands more ground and pound – this time in the form of punches.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 06:00
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Both men stand orthodox but are switching stances already. Rodriguez is the taller, rangier fighter. Forward comes Volkanovski. “Pantera” (panther) is the chant from the Mexican contingent in the arena, referencing Rodriguez’s nickname of him.
Rodriguez just misses with a question-mark kick, then Volkanovski kicks low. Rodriguez kicks to the body, then again – but his second attempt is caught, and Volk takes him down! He’s into Rodriguez’s guard, shuffling to the fence.
In fact, Volkanovski is in front of his corner now. He’s listening to them and throwing hard body shots. Former women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is shouting advice to Rodriguez from the crowd.
Rodriguez is eventually able to create space and stand, but Volk drags him back down. More ground strikes from the official champion.
Volk tries for an arm-triangle choke, but Yair uses the threat of a kimura to deter the Australian. Volk ends the round on top.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:54
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
IT’S TIME! THE MAIN EVENT IS UNDER WAY!
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:48
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
I’ve never seen a fighter look so calm while Bruce Buffer screams in their face as Rodriguez did just now.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:48
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Rodriguez is out first, followed by Volkanovski to “Down Under” by Men At Work. Lovely stuff.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:41
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Volkanovski is making his fifth defense of the belt, having retained it against Max Holloway twice, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.
alex pattle9 July 2023 05:40
UFC 290 LIVE: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
It’s been a night of upsets, as the bookies have seen it.
Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez next, in our main event!
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:29
UFC 290 LIVE: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via split decision (46-49, 48-47, 48-47).
AND NEW! Pantoja moves to 3-0 against Moreno! He collapses to the mat in tears.
There are some boos in the T-Mobile Arena, but that’s the right result. 49-46 to Moreno was a kind scorecard for the Mexican.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:25
UFC 290 LIVE: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Moreno and Pantoja are both landing clean punches! Moreno may need a stoppage in this round to retain his title!
Pantoja lands a takedown, and this could be brutal for Moreno’s chances… Pantoja takes Moreno’s back, and he keeps it as the Mexican stands.
One minute left… Boos rain down at the T-Mobile Arena.
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:21
UFC 290 LIVE: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Moreno cut up Pantoja’s face with an elbow in that second round. Now he lands a harsh left hook and uppercut!
A wild punching exchange dreams. This is like Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots! Pantoja changes that, though, with a drive double-leg takedown!
Moreno stands, but he’s being held against the fence. Now he’s taken down again.
Eventually he stands and swings big at Pantoja! He lands a nasty elbow, too, right on the buzzer!
alex pattleJuly 9, 2023 05:15
