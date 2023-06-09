Savannah Marshall vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and result

Tyson Fury seen consoling boxer after first pro loss
Savannah Marshall and Franchon Crews-Dezurn go head to head in Manchester tonight, with the latter’s undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line.
Marshall is aiming to bounce back from the first loss of her professional career, a points defeat by Claressa Shields in October, and to regain her status as a world champion. The Briton, 32, lost the WBO middleweight title in her clash with Shields, who became undisputed in the division by outpointing Marshall. Now, however, the Hartlepool fighter has another shot at becoming an undisputed champion herself, as she moves up a weight class.
Like Marshall, Crews-Dezurn suffered the only loss of her pro career when she squared off with Shields, but that was back in 2016, in Crews-Dezurn’s pro debut. Since then, the American has won eight straight fights, most recently beating Elin Cederroos on points in April 2022. The 36-year-old, despite her sporadic bouts in recent years, took exception to Marshall’s claim this week that she is ‘lazy’ , as the opponents took part in a heated press conference.
Follow live updates from the main-event fight, and its undercard, below.
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Round 7. Effective work behind the jab from Chelli. The right cross is not quite there for him, though.
Chelli lands a hard right hand and taunts Jeffers, who retaliates with a heavy combination that has Chelli off balance and out of sorts momentarily!
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:42
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Jeffers with a step-in right cross to the ribs of Chelli, who returns fire with a jab to the midriff.
Jeffers leans on Chelli now, before the boxers separate and Jeffers lands a short right hook to the head.
He then throws a body shot, but Jeffers says it landed low.
Chelli hurls an overhand right at Jeffers in the final second of Round 6, but Jeffers blocks it.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:38
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Jeffers walks down Chelli with his gloves high, trying to tease some shots out of his opponent.
Chelli fires back in a competitive spell. This has been entertaining through five rounds.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:34
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Brilliant from Jeffers! He’s got Chelli on wobbly legs after landing a series of heavy shots to the head, but he’s also targeting the body, and Chelli is just trying to survive!
He’s winging shots with his head down. One gets through, though, tagging Jeffers to the body, but the local fires back and stuns Chelli again!
Jeffers corners the Londoner late in the round. Wow!
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:30
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Unless you were already aware, you wouldn’t think Jeffers was stepping in on two weeks’ notice. He’s fighting as if he was meant to be in there with Chelli all along.
Now Jeffers’s hands are low, and he’s stabbing sharp shots at Chelli. He looks very confident.
Chelli looks to reassert himself and gain some respect from Jeffers, coming forward with greater output now.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:26
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Jeffers gets out on the front foot in Round 2, landing a decent right hand that forces Chelli to hold.
The pair separate, and Jeffers connects with a left now, before Chelli flicks out a double-jab.
More holding between the super-middleweights now. Chelli burrows a pair of right hooks into the mid-section of Jeffers.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:22
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
An interesting first round, with each man sizing up the other, trying to get a read on his opponent.
Chelli’s hands are low, while Jeffers is maintaining a high guard.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:18
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Jeffers is unbeaten, while Londoner Chelli has one pro defeat to his name.
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:14
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Chelli vs. Jeffers
Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers is up next at super-middleweight, with the latter – a local – stepping in on two weeks’ notice!
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:08
Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall LIVE: Simpson vs. Crighton
Callum Simpson def. Boris Crighton via unanimous decision (99-92, 97-93, 99-91).
Simpson stays unbeaten, moving to 12-0!
alex pattle1 July 2023 20:01
