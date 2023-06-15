Prime Day 2023 – live: Amazon sale news and early deals to shop

1688717462
Good morning, Prime Day deal hunters!
In the run up to 11 July we’ll be monitoring Amazon for the best live discounts as they appear, so all you’ve got to do is keep your eyes firmly locked on this page. If it’s all a bit too overwhelming, we’re collecting up all of the very best offers over on our full guides, the most important of which can be found at the link below.
Steve HogartyJuly 7, 2023 09:11
1688664646
Deal hunters, signing off
All right, that’s us done for today. But fret not. There are more deals to be had in our main Prime Day guide for you to sink your teeth into. We’ll be back here bright and early tomorrow morning for even more deal hunting. Come back then for your fix of the best early Prime Day deals. Ta-ta for now.
Alex Lee6 July 2023 18:30
1688661166
This soundbar has a hefty discount
If your telly needs a new lease of life but you can’t afford to switch it up. Take a look at this Roku soundbar, which adds smarts to your TV, and betters the audio.
Modern TV speakers are notoriously weedy, making a soundbar or home speaker system an essential add-on for anyone wanting clear, bassy, cinematic sound. The Roku streambar appeared in our round-up of the best soundbars and solves two problems at once. It’s a smart TV platform with voice-controls and a remote, capable of running streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+, and it’s also a TV soundbar with decent volume and stereo width. Extra features like the “speech clarity” mode can even enhance dialogue and make those mumbly movie scenes easier to follow. Get yours with a 39 per cent discount at Amazon today.
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 5:32 PM
1688657626
Hoover up this deal on a cordless Shark vacuum
Nobody dislikes cleaning more than us, but when you’ve got a cordless machine that hoovers up pet hair like a monster, trust us, it becomes that little bit more bearable. Enter, Shark’s anti-hair-wrap cordless hoover, which has seen a sizeable reduction.
Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk
This is a great option for homes with pets, as it’s lightweight, fast and nippy for everyday use. Even better, it removes hair from the brush as it moves, so you don’t have to pull out any tangles. A unique comb and bristle-guard separates and removes all lengths of hair from the brush-roll automatically, helping to keep your home looking immaculate without much effort.
Alex Lee6 July 2023 16:33
1688654146
This electric drill deal will make light work of any DIY projects
Calling all DIY enthusiasts, this may be hard to believe, but Amazon Prime Day is actually a really good time to fill up your toolbox and make those projects easier than ever. Take a look at this electric drill driver deal.
Terratek 20V cordless drill driver: Was £44.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk
Save 38 per cent on Terratek’s 13-piece cordless drill driver that’s loaded with a lithium-ion battery in this early Prime Day deal. There are 16 different torque settings for ultimate versatility, and it’s equipped with a variable speed pressure trigger that can reach 650rpm and levers that help you switch between drilling and withdrawing screws in a snap. Included in the box is a magnet holder, six drill bits, two Pozi-drive screwdriver attachments, two Phillips screwdriver attachments and two slotted screwdriver attachments.
Alex Lee6 July 2023 15:35
1688650726
Get your tan on (gradually) with this deal
Want that gradual subtle sun-kissed glow without the peeling, red sunburn? There are deals to be found on gradually tans this Prime Day with some early beauty deals. In fact, one of our favorite gradual tans is currently discounted by 37 per cent.
St Tropez luxe tan tonic glow drops: Was £30, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk
This gradual tanner is one of our favorites when it comes to achieving a natural-looking glow. St Tropez’s bestselling face drops are reduced by 37 per cent right now. “Infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, echinacea, acerola cherry and vitamin C and E extracts, the five-in-one formula works to plump, smooth, reduce redness and – best of all – give a sun-kissed glow,” our writer praised.
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 02:38 PM
1688647246
Make your flat intercom smart with this Ring deal
Flat dwellers can all voucher for this one. Your intercom is hooked up to the mains, so you have to wait at the phone and dash from the sofa whenever it rings. If you’ve got multiple doors, you have to sit there, waiting for each buzz to come through. Well, Ring has your back with its Ring Intercom.
Turn your dumb audio intercom into a smart one that you can control through your phone with the Ring Intercom. It lets you speak to anyone at your building’s entrance through the Ring app and buzz them in. You can also grant limited-time access for Amazon delivery drivers, so you’ll never have to wait to buzz them up. You can even set up guess keys for friends and family. There’s currently a whopping 52 per cent discount on the Ring Intercom in this early Prime Day deal
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 1:40 p.m.
1688643813
Wake up and smell the best coffee machine deals
Ahh, we all love a good brew in the morning, and with some early Prime Day coffee deals, you’ll have something to really get out of bed for. Take a look at this deal on a Tassimo coffee machine.
Tassimo Bosch my way 2 TAS6502GB coffee machine: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk
Reduced by 35 per cent, this is one of the best coffee-maker deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. It’s super easy to use, whether you’re making hot coffee, a hot chocolate or an iced drink. Simply pop your chosen drink pod into the coffee machine, press start and the Tassimo MyWay reads the drink’s unique barcode, thanks to its Intellibrew technology, for the ideal drink every time.
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 12:43 PM
1688640300
Upgrade your telly to one of the best around
Sound the alarm. One of the best 4K OLED TVs has just had a huge price cut with this early Prime Day deal. If you’ve been waiting for your chance to upgrade your telly to the fanciest model, now is the time.
Launched in 2022, the LG C2 offers excellent picture quality, thanks to its premium OLED panel, which produces rich contrast, vibrant colors and darker blacks. It’s packed with features, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and it has low-input lag for the best gaming experience. This model usually hovers around the £1,000 mark, but ahead of Amazon Prime Day it’s now at one of its lowest ever prices.
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 11:45 AM
1688636913
The AirPods 3rd gen have plummeted to their lowest ever price
Let’s kick things off with some Apple deals, shall we? Right now, Amazon is serving up the best discount we’ve ever seen on the third-generation and most recent AirPods.
Apple AirPods with wired charging case, 3rd gen: Was £179, now £152.09, Amazon.co.uk
Plummeting to their lowest ever price are the third-generation AirPods. Launched in 2021, they look like the premium AirPods Pro, but lack some of the features of the pricier earphones, such as active noise-cancellation, though the passive noise-cancellation you get is pretty good. “The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape,” our writer said in their review of the buds. “Though these won’t be perfect for everyone, it has a tight and effective fit. Add in the extra features and ease of use which Apple’s earbuds offer and these are very appealing”.
Alex LeeJuly 6, 2023 10:48 AM