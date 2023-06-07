Match schedule, how to watch, latest news and odds

Billy Vunipola remains upbeat about his chances of making the World Cup despite undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his injured knee last week.
The 30-year-old No 8 is understood to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the tournament. Despite not featuring in a Test match since Eddie Jones was dismissed as head coach, he is aiming to represent England at a third World Cup.
“The medical team are positive about my prospects and I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks,” said Vunipola.
Meanwhile, Beno Obano and Will Joseph have been dropped from Borthwick’s training squad as preparations move to The Lensbury Resort in Teddington for this week’s camp.
Uncapped Saracens hooker Theo Dan is in contention for the training squad, which is announced on Friday.
When is the Rugby World Cup?
The tournament begins on Friday, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.
South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favorites again this year. New Zealand, as ever, will be the team to beat.
However, a strong European challenge is expected, not least from the hosts France and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup.
Where is it?
The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).
- French stadium (capacity 80,698) – Saint Denis (Paris)
- Stade Velodrome (67,394) -Marseille
- Lyonnais Olympic Park (59,186) -Lyons
- Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) -Lille
- Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux
- Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne
- allianz riviera (35,624) – nice
- Beaujoire Stadium (35,322) – Nantes
- municipal stadium (33,150) – Toulouse
How do I watch it?
ITV have won the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are revealed by the broadcaster.
The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games in August as well as nine other fixtures featuring other Six Nations teams.
Steve Borthwick’s team take on Wales in a home-and-away double-header before traveling to Ireland on August 19. Their final match before heading to France, against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend, is also likely to be on Amazon Prime with scheduling issues being finalized.
The streaming service will also show warm-up games such as France welcoming Eddie Jones’ Australia.
Who is playing?
A total of 20 teams have qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams have been split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.
Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).
Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).
Which players should we keep an eye on?
Titi Lamositele, capable of propping on both sides of the scrum, won trophies at Saracens before moving to Montpellier in the wake of the salary-cap scandal. He has been allowed to switch allegiance from the USA to Samoa due to the recent change in World Rugby eligibility rules that allows players to switch countries after a three-year stand-down period, provided that they qualify through birthright.
Tonga are likely to count Adam Coleman, the Australia lock, among their nation-hopping cohort at the tournament and Pacific Island teams are not the only ones taking advantage of the rule change.
Henry Thomas could swap England for Wales and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, the exceptional La Rochelle scrum-half, is now eligible to switch from New Zealand to Australia by dint of being born in Melbourne. South Africa confirmed that they would be exploring the availability of ex-Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, in fine form for Munster last season.
Who is in what pool?
Pool A
New Zealand
French
italy
Uruguay
Namibia
Pool B
South Africa
ireland
scotland
Tonga
romania
Pool C
wales
Australia
Fiji
Georgia
Portugal
Pool D
England
Japanese
Argentina
samoa
Chili
Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule
POOL MATCHES
- Friday, Sept 8 – France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm BST
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm
- Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade Velodrome, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – Japan v Chile, Municipal Stadium, 12pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – South Africa v Scotland, Stade Velodrome, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 10 – Wales v Fiji, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm
- Thursday, Sept 14 – France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm
- Friday, Sept 15 – New Zealand v Namibia, Municipal Stadium, 8pm
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Samoa v Chile, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 16 – Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – South Africa v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 17 – England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8pm
- Wednesday, Sept 20 – Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm
- Thursday, Sept 21 – France v Namibia, Stade Velodrome, 8pm
- Friday, Sept 22 – Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – Georgia v Portugal, Municipal Stadium, 1pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 23 – South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Sept 24 – Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm
- Wednesday, Sept 27 – Uruguay v Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 4.45pm
- Thursday, Sept 28 – Japan v Samoa, Municipal Stadium, 8pm
- Friday, Sept 29 – New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Fiji v Georgia, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Sept 30 – Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 1 – Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Oct 1 – South Africa v Tonga, Stade Velodrome, 8pm
- Thursday, Oct 5 – New Zealand v Uruguay, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm
- Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm
- Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm
- Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Municipal Stadium, 8pm
Quarterfinals
- Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade Velodrome, 4pm
- Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm
- Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade Velodrome, 4pm
- Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm
semi finals
- Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm
- Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm
final bronze
- Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm
Final
- Saturday, Oct 28 – Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm
www.telegraph.co.uk