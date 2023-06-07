Match schedule, how to watch, latest news and odds

Billy Vunipola remains upbeat about his chances of making the World Cup despite undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his injured knee last week.

The 30-year-old No 8 is understood to be in Steve Borthwick’s plans for the tournament. Despite not featuring in a Test match since Eddie Jones was dismissed as head coach, he is aiming to represent England at a third World Cup.

“The medical team are positive about my prospects and I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks,” said Vunipola.

Meanwhile, Beno Obano and Will Joseph have been dropped from Borthwick’s training squad as preparations move to The Lensbury Resort in Teddington for this week’s camp.

Uncapped Saracens hooker Theo Dan is in contention for the training squad, which is announced on Friday.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament begins on Friday, September 8 with France taking on New Zealand. The final will be played on Saturday, October 28.

South Africa were the winners of the last tournament – ​​in Japan in 2019 – when they beat England in the final, and will be among the favorites again this year. New Zealand, as ever, will be the team to beat.

However, a strong European challenge is expected, not least from the hosts France and Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland, who have yet to put their best foot forward at a World Cup.

Where is it?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played in France across nine stadiums in nine cities. The final will be played at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (Paris).

French stadium (capacity 80,698) – Saint Denis (Paris)

Stade Velodrome (67,394) -Marseille

Lyonnais Olympic Park (59,186) -Lyons

(59,186) Stade Pierre-Mauroy (50,186) -Lille

(50,186) Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard (41,965) – Saint-Étienne

allianz riviera (35,624) – nice

Beaujoire Stadium (35,322) – Nantes

municipal stadium (33,150) – Toulouse

How do I watch it?

ITV have won the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are revealed by the broadcaster.

The radio commentary of every match will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games in August as well as nine other fixtures featuring other Six Nations teams.

Steve Borthwick’s team take on Wales in a home-and-away double-header before traveling to Ireland on August 19. Their final match before heading to France, against Fiji at Twickenham the following weekend, is also likely to be on Amazon Prime with scheduling issues being finalized.

The streaming service will also show warm-up games such as France welcoming Eddie Jones’ Australia.

Who is playing?

A total of 20 teams have qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams have been split into four pools of five, with each pool getting one team from five ‘bands’.

Band one featured the four highest-ranked teams from when the draw for the tournament was made (South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales). Band two comprised the next four highest-ranked teams (Ireland, Australia, France, Japan) and band three the four after that (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy).

Each side in the first three bands qualified automatically for the tournament owing to their world ranking, while the further two bands comprised the sides who had made it into the tournament via qualifying (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile, Portugal).

Which players should we keep an eye on?

Titi Lamositele, capable of propping on both sides of the scrum, won trophies at Saracens before moving to Montpellier in the wake of the salary-cap scandal. He has been allowed to switch allegiance from the USA to Samoa due to the recent change in World Rugby eligibility rules that allows players to switch countries after a three-year stand-down period, provided that they qualify through birthright.

Tonga are likely to count Adam Coleman, the Australia lock, among their nation-hopping cohort at the tournament and Pacific Island teams are not the only ones taking advantage of the rule change.

Henry Thomas could swap England for Wales and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, the exceptional La Rochelle scrum-half, is now eligible to switch from New Zealand to Australia by dint of being born in Melbourne. South Africa confirmed that they would be exploring the availability of ex-Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, in fine form for Munster last season.

Who is in what pool?

Pool A

New Zealand

French

italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Pool B

South Africa

ireland

scotland

Tonga

romania

Pool C

wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Pool D

England

Japanese

Argentina

samoa

Chili

Rugby World Cup 2023 full fixtures and schedule

POOL MATCHES

Friday, Sept 8 – France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm BST

– France v New Zealand, Stade de France, 8pm BST Saturday, Sept 9 – Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm

– Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12.00pm Saturday, Sept 9 – Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm

– Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2.30pm Saturday, Sept 9 – Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm

– Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, 5pm Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade Velodrome, 8pm

– England v Argentina, Stade Velodrome, 8pm Sunday, Sept 10 – Japan v Chile, Municipal Stadium, 12pm

– Japan v Chile, Municipal Stadium, 12pm Sunday, Sept 10 – South Africa v Scotland, Stade Velodrome, 4.45pm

– South Africa v Scotland, Stade Velodrome, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 10 – Wales v Fiji, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm

– Wales v Fiji, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm Thursday, Sept 14 – France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

– France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm Friday, Sept 15 – New Zealand v Namibia, Municipal Stadium, 8pm

– New Zealand v Namibia, Municipal Stadium, 8pm Saturday, Sept 16 – Samoa v Chile, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

– Samoa v Chile, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm Saturday, Sept 16 – Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

– Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 16 – Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire , 8pm

– Ireland v Tonga, Stade de la Beaujoire 8pm Sunday, Sept 17 – South Africa v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm

– South Africa v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm Sunday, Sept 17 – Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

– Australia v Fiji, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 17 – England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8pm

– England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8pm Wednesday, Sept 20 – Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

– Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm Thursday, Sept 21 – France v Namibia, Stade Velodrome, 8pm

– France v Namibia, Stade Velodrome, 8pm Friday, Sept 22 – Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

– Argentina v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 23 – Georgia v Portugal, Municipal Stadium, 1pm

– Georgia v Portugal, Municipal Stadium, 1pm Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

– England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 23 – South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm

– South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Sept 24 – Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm

– Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm Sunday, Sept 24 – Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

– Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm Wednesday, Sept 27 – Uruguay v Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 4.45pm

– Uruguay v Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 4.45pm Thursday, Sept 28 – Japan v Samoa, Municipal Stadium, 8pm

– Japan v Samoa, Municipal Stadium, 8pm Friday, Sept 29 – New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

– New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

– Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Fiji v Georgia, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm

– Fiji v Georgia, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, 4.45pm Saturday, Sept 30 – Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm

– Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm Sunday, Oct 1 – Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm

– Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4.45pm Sunday, Oct 1 – South Africa v Tonga, Stade Velodrome, 8pm

– South Africa v Tonga, Stade Velodrome, 8pm Thursday, Oct 5 – New Zealand v Uruguay, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

– New Zealand v Uruguay, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm Friday, Oct 6 – France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm

– France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, 8pm Saturday, Oct 7 – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm

– Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

– England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm Saturday, Oct 7 – Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm

– Ireland v Scotland, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Oct 8 – Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm

– Japan v Argentina, Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm Sunday, Oct 8 – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

– Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm Sunday, Oct 8 – Fiji v Portugal, Municipal Stadium, 8pm

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade Velodrome, 4pm

– Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, Stade Velodrome, 4pm Saturday, Oct 14 – Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm

– Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France, 8pm Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade Velodrome, 4pm

– Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, Stade Velodrome, 4pm Sunday, Oct 15 – Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France, 8pm

semi finals

Friday, Oct 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

– Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, 8pm Saturday, Oct 21 – Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8pm

final bronze

Friday, Oct 27 – Runner-up SF 1 v Runner-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

Final