Is the Joe Biden administration planning to stitch up Britain over Nato?

Those who know Biden find the garrulous pomposity of his Grand Old Man act insufferable.

During a visit to the UK while he was vice-president, about a decade ago, David Cameron invited Biden to attend a meeting of his newly established National Security Council. Such meetings normally take from 11am to 1pm. A Cabinet minister who was present told me what happened.

Biden duly arrived with his motorcade, was welcomed by Cameron and invited to say a few words. An hour later, at noon, he had not finished with Europe. At one o’clock, he was still on the Middle East, with East Asia and the Pacific yet to come. By then, one elder statesman had dozed off and had to be poked in the ribs. Not until 2pm did Biden sit down, after which the PM hastily thanked him. The VP beamed and departed with his motorcade, well-satisfied with his morning’s work. Dazed, parched and ravenous, the council members fled.

If Biden’s only vice were that he is too fond of the sound of his own voice, it would be forgivable. But this one is not only loquacious but incorrigible.

Biden concluded a speech last month in Chicago with a story about Xi Jinping. He boasted that when they were both vice-presidents, he spent 68 hours with his Chinese counterpart, much of it in the mountains of Tibet. “By the way, I turned in all my notes,” he ad-libbed, getting a laugh at the expense of Trump, now facing trial for hanging on to classified documents.

But the point of the story was to recall how Xi asked him to define America. Biden replied in one word: “Possibilities.” To applause, he added: “It’s never been a good bet to bet against America.”

Except, of course, if you are the Vietcong, the Ayatollahs, the Taliban or – as Xi will have observed – the Chinese and the Russians.

Biden learned how to manage Congress from Lyndon Johnson, the greatest fixer of them all – but he didn’t learn the lessons of Vietnam, which destroyed LBJ’s presidency. Nor did he learn from the Iranian revolution and host crisis, which destroyed Jimmy Carter’s.

If Biden learned any lessons from Bill Clinton’s belated interventions in the Balkans, he had forgotten them again by the time Barack Obama and he allowed Putin to march first into Syria and then Crimea with impunity.

The abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021 was as shameful a humiliation for the West as any of these.

Admittedly, Trump had planned to do the same: but it happened on Biden’s watch.

How is Taiwan to stand firm against mainland China if its main ally, the US, is so unreliably led? Xi will have taken more from his conversations with Biden than anecdotes. In fact, he may well have concluded that the Biden presidency is his only window for him to seize the coveted offshore island.

The President’s Putin miscalculation

The failure of Nato to determine Putin in the period before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine must rank as the worst foreign policy disaster of modern times.

Biden was given plenty of warning, not least by Boris Johnson (who had been convinced by Ben Wallace), that the threat was real and imminent. He ignored even his own intelligence experts until it was too late.

Biden wasn’t the only culprit – Merkel, Macron, Scholz and others must all share the blame – but as Potus he had the primary responsibility to stop what he must have known would be a war for Ukraine’s existence. If the Ukrainians had been armed with a fraction of the arsenal that the US and its allies have given since, would Putin have attacked?

The fact that he not only offered to rescue Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv but was surprised when the Ukrainian President refused (“I need ammunition, not a ride”) shows how little Biden understood the man and his people.

Biden’s overcaution and equivocation have persisted since – thereby encouraging Putin to keep pushing. After Bucha was recaptured, when the genocidal aspects of the war came into focus, the US should have led the West to take immediate steps to enable the Ukrainians to defeat Russian forces and to impose penal sanctions to choke off Putin’s economy.