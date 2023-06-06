Biden urged to declare climate emergency as wildfire smoke may be summer-long issue—live

Canadian wildfires spread haze over New York City
Smoke from more than 450 wildfires burning in Canada caused “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” air quality conditions in parts of the Midwestern United States this week as the South faces heat wave warnings.
The heavy smoke casts a greyish haze over Chicago on Tuesday, causing the city to have the worst air quality in the world. Public health officials recommended residents limit their time outside and take precautions before venturing out, including masking.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania issued a “code red” for western parts of the state as the smoke began to move east.
Residents of New York City and other East Coast cities were warned of potentially worsening air quality conditions throughout the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers to check their air quality conditions before going outside. Mayor Eric Adams recommended people bring a mask with them as a precaution.
Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons on record. More than 250 wildfires are considered “out of control” with more popping up each day, in part, due to dry heat conditions.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to approach or exceed 100 degrees from New Mexico to Mississippi.
Climate protesters call on Biden to ‘end fossil fuels’
Climate Defiance, a climate protesting group, held signs up for President Joe Biden as he arrived in Chicago to give a speech on economics.
Braving air we cannot breathe, we displayed our banner for him. It reads: ‘Biden: End Fossil Fuels,’” Climate Defiance wrote on Twitter.
Ariana BaioJune 29, 2023 01:30
Wildfire smoke from Canada might be a problem ‘all summer’
As the number of wildfires continues to grow across Canada, public officials are warning that raging infernos and smoke could be a problem “all summer”.
Three new fires ignited on Monday bringing the total to 447 active blazes, with almost half burning out of control. Nearly 19,000 square miles have burned across Canada this year so far.
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes including large numbers in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia. Hundreds of firefighters have arrived from countries like Australia, New Zealand, the US, South Africa, Chile, Costa Rica and France to assist the exhausted Canadian crews.
Ariana BaioJune 29, 2023 01:00
ER visits spike in Texas as 13 people die in US South from extreme heat
Nearly 60 million people were under heat alerts in the United States on Wednesday as “dangerous” temperatures continued to grip southern states and parts of Mexico.
The relentless, triple-digit heatwave – exacerbated by the climate crisis – has entered its third week. The severe conditions have caused 13 deaths in Texas and led to a spike in emergency room attendance across the state.
From June 18-24, Texas averaged 837 heat-related ER visits per 100,000 – up from 639 visits per 100,000 over the same time period in 2022, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of ER visits is likely to be higher as not all medical centers are counted in state data.
Paramedics have responded to more than 100 heat-related incidents in the past two weeks in Austin, city officials said, more than half the city’s heat-related 911 calls since April.
Ariana BaioJune 29, 2023 00:30
Man and teenage stepson die on hike in Texas national park in 119F heat
A man and his teenage stepson have died while hiking in a Texas national park as extreme heat grips the state.
The pair, who were visiting from Florida but have not been identified, were hiking on a rugged trail in Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas on Friday as temperatures reached 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius).
They were with the boy’s older brother who attempted to carry his 14-year-old sibling back to the trailhead after he collapsed and lost consciousness.
Their 31-year-old stepfather hiked back to their vehicle to get help.
Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received an emergency call at 6pm. A team of park rangers and US Border Patrol agents reached the scene at 7.30pm “and located the young victim deceased along the trail,” according to a statement.
Ariana BaioJune 29, 2023 00:00
US postal worker collapses and dies on the job during extreme heat in Dallas
A postal worker has collapsed and died while delivering mail in Dallas, Texas, during an extreme heatwave, according to the US Postal Service (USPS).
Eugene Gates Jr, 66, was going door-to-door on his route on Tuesday when the heat index reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (F) in the city. He collapsed in a front yard, where he was found by a homeowner who attempted CPR.
Mr Gates Jr’s cause of death has not been determined. On Tuesday, an excessive heat warning was issued for the Dallas-Fort Worth region by the National Weather Service (NWS).
Texas, and other southern states, are experiencing a severe heatwave this week with temperatures soaring into triple digits and breaking records in places.
Graig Graziosi and Louise Boyle reports:
Ariana Baio28 June 2023 23:30
Air quality index as of Wednesday evening
As winds blow the smoke lingering over the Midwest east and north, the air quality index (AQI) in several cities declined over Wednesday.
Chicago- 217, Very unhealthy
Cleveland – 236, Very unhealthy
Pittsburgh – 180, Unhealthy
Philadelphia – 142, Unhealthy for sensitive groups
Ariana BaioJune 28, 2023 11:00 PM
In photos: Texans find ways to cool off
Ariana BaioJune 28, 2023 10:30 p.m.
New York City distributing masks
In preparation for the smoky conditions expected to hit New York City after Wednesday, several city departments will be handing out masks.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority, Office of Parks and Recreation and Historic Preservation are distributing masks to commuters.
Ariana BaioJune 28, 2023 10:00 PM
Pittsburgh Pirates will still play despite air quality
The Major League Baseball (MLB) team the Pittsburgh Pirates said they would still play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night despite the AQI reaching an “unhealthy level.”
“We are currently planning to host tonight’s game as scheduled. We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark,” the Pittsburgh Pirates wrote in a statement.
The team said they were in contact with the MLB as well as a team of medical providers to seek advice regarding the AQI.
The city was hit with smoke on Wednesday from the wildfires in Canada causing hazy conditions and potentially hazardous breathing air.
Ariana Baio28 June 2023 21:30
Philadelphia declares ‘code red’
As smoke from the wildfires in Canada begins to move east, cities along the East Coast are preparing for another poor air quality day.
Philadelphia declared Wednesday a “code red” day as the air quality hit “unhealthy” levels in the afternoon.
Philadelphia Public Health asked residents to take precautions like avoiding spending time outside, wearing a mask when outdoors, paying attention to any symptoms associated with difficult breathing and more.
Ariana Baio28 June 2023 21:15
www.independent.co.uk